WHO says Caribbean countries face 'critical moment' in COVID-19 response
GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) — The United Nations health agency, the World Health Organisation (WHO), says the Caribbean and other countries are facing a “critical moment” in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But head of the Geneva-based WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says it's not too late to turn things around despite passing the tragic milestone of one million deaths this week and regional surges in infections.
Describing varying national situations, the WHO director general said those countries that jumped on the virus quickly have avoided large outbreaks.
Some economies that had controlled an initial outbreak, and subsequently eased restrictions, have seen an increase in cases, adding that there are still other countries that are in the intense phase of transmission.
“It is never too late to turn the tide,” Dr Ghebreyesus said, stressing that in every region, countries have developed a collective blueprint for suppressing the virus — and saved both lives and livelihoods.
For its part, he said WHO will continue to support national action plans through its regional and national country offices.
“This is a critical moment in the outbreak response,” he continued, urging Caribbean and other leaders to strengthen their response by putting in place targeted measures to suppress the spread and ensuring that health systems and workers are protected.
“For us all, the fastest way for us to get through this is to act together,” he stressed, issuing a call to “keep doing the basics” of physical distancing, hand washing, mask wearing, and coughing and sneezing safely away from others.
Dr Ghebreyesus also welcomed the US$1 billion in new funding announced for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a collaboration to speed the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.
Recalling that WHO approved its first antigen-based rapid diagnostic test for Emergency Use Listing, he said “these tests are simple”, providing reliable results in 15-30 minutes — rather than hours or days — at lower prices.
The WHO head also joined others in wishing US President Donald Trump and the First Lady “a full and swift recovery from COVID-19.
“Our prayers are with them,” he said.
