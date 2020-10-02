WHO says prayers are with fierce critic Trump
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The World Health Organization on Friday wished US President Donald Trump a swift recovery from COVID-19 and avoided criticising his disdain for its advice on protecting against the virus.
Trump has been a fierce critic of the WHO and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the UN health agency of botching its response to the crisis.
The United States formally started its withdrawal from the WHO in July, making good on Trump's threats to deprive the organisation of its top donor.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished Trump and his wife Melania, who is also infected, "a full and swift recovery", adding: "Our prayers are with them."
But asked about Trump's disregard for wearing a face mask — something recommended by the WHO where physical distancing cannot be maintained — the organisation's emergencies director Michael Ryan refused to be drawn.
"We don't generally comment on the behaviour of any specific individual, and we don't know what risk management measures were in place on any given individual, especially someone as prominent as a president," he said.
"What we will reiterate is... the combination of different measures that reduce risk.
"Washing your hands, staying a safe distance from other individuals, avoiding crowded spaces, wearing a mask both to protect others and yourself."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy