WHO says prayers are with fierce critic Trump

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The World Health Organization on Friday wished US President Donald Trump a swift recovery from COVID-19 and avoided criticising his disdain for its advice on protecting against the virus.

Trump has been a fierce critic of the WHO and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the UN health agency of botching its response to the crisis.

The United States formally started its withdrawal from the WHO in July, making good on Trump's threats to deprive the organisation of its top donor.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished Trump and his wife Melania, who is also infected, "a full and swift recovery", adding: "Our prayers are with them."

But asked about Trump's disregard for wearing a face mask — something recommended by the WHO where physical distancing cannot be maintained — the organisation's emergencies director Michael Ryan refused to be drawn.

"We don't generally comment on the behaviour of any specific individual, and we don't know what risk management measures were in place on any given individual, especially someone as prominent as a president," he said.

"What we will reiterate is... the combination of different measures that reduce risk.

"Washing your hands, staying a safe distance from other individuals, avoiding crowded spaces, wearing a mask both to protect others and yourself."