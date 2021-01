WHO urges countries to stop making bilateral vaccine deals

GENEVA,Switzerland(AFP)— The WHO on Friday urged countries to stop making bilateral deals for COVID-19 vaccines and, if they have signed contracts for more than they need, to release them to the globally-shared Covax programme.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked countries that have booked excess vaccine doses to "donate and release them to Covax immediately", adding: "Stop making bilateral deals at the expense of Covax."