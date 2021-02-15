WHO's approval of AstraZeneca vaccine 'good news' for Jamaica — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has hailed the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency use approval of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as “good news” for Jamaica.

WHO today listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through the COVID-19 Global Access (COVAX) facility.

“This is good news for us, as a country, as we move closer to the introduction of vaccines in the island, as part of our COVID-19 response. We can now further seek out other sources that have these approved vaccines available, even as we anticipate the arrival of some doses of these COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca in the coming weeks through the COVAX facility,” Dr Tufton said.

COVAX brings together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society, and philanthropy to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The health minister added that: “Vaccinations have proven and undeniable success in the public health tool kit to reduce the burden of infectious disease in Jamaica as well as globally. Immunisation — the process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination — has proven to be one of the most successful and cost effective health interventions ever.”