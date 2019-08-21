WINDALCO donates $500K for Jamaica National Children's Home back-to -school

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bauxite company WINDALCO yesterday (August 20) handed over a cheque valued at J$500,000 to assist with back-to-school and other expenses for the 41 children affected by the recent fire at the Jamaica National Children's Home on Friday, August 9.

According to WINDALCO Information and Public Affairs Officer, Monique Grange, the company initially intended to assist with rebuilding efforts but realised that there are more urgent needs to be satisfied.

“We know that the children are comfortably housed and so we wanted to attend to their immediate needs. Since the back-to-school period is upon us we want to ensure that they are properly equipped for the new term. We were told that the children are in need of uniforms, textbooks, shoes and other personal items to include underwear. WINDALCO's donation will assist with fulfilling those needs.”

Grange said that the donation, made through charitable organisation United Way of Jamaica, will also assist in buying cots/beds for the caregivers.

“We had assured the children that they were going to be alright and so we are thankful to WINDALCO as their donation brings hope not only to them (the children) but also to the staff,” Director of the Home, Nadeen Waugh was quoted as saying in response to the gesture.