WINDALCO employs 50 university students in summer programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bauxite company, WINDALCO, says it has employed 50 university students as part of its annual Summer Employment Programme, investing approximately $4 million in the project.
According to WINDALCO, the initiative is aimed at giving tertiary students practical experience in their field of study before gaining formal employment.
WINDALCO's Training Administrator, Roselyn Porter said that recruiting students during the summer months is a good learning and development tool from which both the company and the students benefit.
“The company can use this opportunity to identify potential employees while at the same time the students gain valuable experience to be better prepared to face the world of work,” she shared.
The summer employment programme began in June. Students have been placed in all departments across WINDALCO's three locations to include the engineering, capital, maintenance, finance, purchasing, agriculture, mechanical, process, human resources, information technology, accounting and logistics departments, the company said.
The programme runs to the end of August.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy