WINDALCO employs 50 university students in summer programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bauxite company, WINDALCO, says it has employed 50 university students as part of its annual Summer Employment Programme, investing approximately $4 million in the project.

According to WINDALCO, the initiative is aimed at giving tertiary students practical experience in their field of study before gaining formal employment.

WINDALCO's Training Administrator, Roselyn Porter said that recruiting students during the summer months is a good learning and development tool from which both the company and the students benefit.

“The company can use this opportunity to identify potential employees while at the same time the students gain valuable experience to be better prepared to face the world of work,” she shared.

The summer employment programme began in June. Students have been placed in all departments across WINDALCO's three locations to include the engineering, capital, maintenance, finance, purchasing, agriculture, mechanical, process, human resources, information technology, accounting and logistics departments, the company said.

The programme runs to the end of August.