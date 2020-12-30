WINDALCO helps engineering students ahead of final semester
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Six final year engineering students at the University of Technology (UTech) are now able to complete their degrees following the award of grants from bauxite company WINDALCO.
The company has awarded grants totaling $1 million, which will allow the students to complete their final semester of studies beginning January 2021.
Information & Public Affairs Officer Monique Grange noted that the company is happy to invest in the future engineers, given the financial challenges being faced by many amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“WINDALCO will continue to invest in education as we recognise its ability to empower our young people, create a highly-skilled and productive workforce, and ultimately contribute to the socio-economic development of our country,” she said.
Industrial engineering student Ashleigh Hall expressed gratitude on the behalf of all students and emphasised that the grant could not have come at a better time.
“In this unprecedented time we are appreciative of the financial aid from WINDALCO which will help us to achieve our pursuits in higher education. We are also confident in the knowledge and expertise given to us by UTech and look forward to starting our engineering careers to make a significant contribution to the industry and the nation,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy