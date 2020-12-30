WINDALCO helps engineering students ahead of final semester

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Six final year engineering students at the University of Technology (UTech) are now able to complete their degrees following the award of grants from bauxite company WINDALCO.

The company has awarded grants totaling $1 million, which will allow the students to complete their final semester of studies beginning January 2021.

Information & Public Affairs Officer Monique Grange noted that the company is happy to invest in the future engineers, given the financial challenges being faced by many amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“WINDALCO will continue to invest in education as we recognise its ability to empower our young people, create a highly-skilled and productive workforce, and ultimately contribute to the socio-economic development of our country,” she said.

Industrial engineering student Ashleigh Hall expressed gratitude on the behalf of all students and emphasised that the grant could not have come at a better time.

“In this unprecedented time we are appreciative of the financial aid from WINDALCO which will help us to achieve our pursuits in higher education. We are also confident in the knowledge and expertise given to us by UTech and look forward to starting our engineering careers to make a significant contribution to the industry and the nation,” she said.