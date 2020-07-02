WIPA, ICC hail cricket legend Sir Everton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have paid tribute to former Barbados and West Indies batsman, Sir Everton Weekes.
Weekes, who was celebrated in February as the oldest living West Indies cricketer, died in Barbados on Wednesday, July 1 at the age of 95.
He made his Test debut in 1948 against England and played 48 Test matches over the years aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61.
Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings that year.
“A true legend of our cricketing family has passed, Sir Weekes' contribution to Barbados, West Indies and the global game is immeasurable. We salute his legacy and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him,” WIPA President and CEO Wavell Hinds said.
In a separate statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney remembered Weekes, an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, as a top batsman of his era and one whose performances will be long remembered.
“Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever…His attacking batting contributed in making the West Indies such an attractive side to watch. To be in that team itself was such a big honour, but there were times when Weekes really stood apart with his distinct style,” Sawhney said.
Weekes was one of the “Three Ws” along with Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell.
He received numerous distinctions including a Knight of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to cricket in 1995.
