WIPA congratulates team on win over Bangladesh

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) today congratulated the West Indies men's team on a thrilling match and series win over Bangladesh.

“It is with great pride that WIPA celebrates the thrilling victory, but we equally celebrate the grit, the determination and the belief,” the association said in a statement.

“The team has brought great joy to West Indies supporters and wellwishers the world over and are certainly deserving of our commendations. We warmly congratulate the entire squad and their support staff on a team effort, and we wish you continued success,” it added.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds said, “The team's honest labour has brought great joy and pleasure to the entire region. The power of teamwork and self-motivation was evident. Congratulations on winning two consecutive games and ultimately the series.”

West Indies secured a 2-0 series victory upon winning the second Test by 17 runs on Day 4.