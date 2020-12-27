WIPA extends sympathies and best wishes to Tyron Theophile

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) says Windward Islands cricketer Tyron Theophile was involved in a motorcycle accident in Dominica on Christmas Day.

The association today extended its sympathies, prayers and best wishes to Theophile.

Theophile, who captained the Windward Islands Volcanoes for a few seasons, reportedly sustained serious injuries from the accident.

He was reportedly treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital and flown to Martinique for advanced treatment today.

WIPA President and CEO Wavell Hinds said, “Our prayers are with you and your family at this time. We wish you a speedy and full recovery.”