WIPA salutes 'stalwart' Hugh Perry

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The West Indies Player's Association is saluting Hugh Barrington Deswick Perry, a former President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and former Vice-President and Treasurer of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), at his passing.

Perry died yesterday morning in hospital after a brief illness. He was 80 years old.

Perry served as President of the Portland Cricket Association, the Portland Football Association, and sat on several other boards spanning education, health, business and sport in the parish and across the country.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds expressed “Portland and Jamaica Cricket have lost a stalwart. Mr Perry consumed his life with cricket and football for more than four decades, with an unquestionable commitment to his parish and country. His departure from this life will certainly create a vacancy that will not be readily filled”.

“I want to, on behalf of the entire WIPA family, wish his family, friends and sport fraternities our heartfelt condolences, and may his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him,” Hinds continued.