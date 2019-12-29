WIPA salutes Sirs Clive and Gordon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) is saluting Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge on receiving knighthoods in the United Kingdom (UK) New Year Honours.

The UK New Year Honours list recognizes the achievements of a wide range of people across the UK who have made exceptional contributions and is one of the most significant announcements in the UK.

Sir Clive received the Knights Bachelor award for services to cricket.

WIPA noted that Sir Clive was Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1971, named West Indies captain in 1974 and led the West Indies to World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979. He was later a West Indies Cricket Board director and the Chairman of Selectors.

Meanwhile, Sir Gordon, a former West Indies opening batsman, was awarded Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (KCMG) for his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports, WIPA noted.

Barbados Cricket Association President and Cricket West Indies director, Condé Riley, was also awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

WIPA said it extends “heartfelt congratulations” to Sir Clive and Sir Gordon on their knighthoods which they labelled “a well-deserved recognition”. The association also congratulated Riley on his award.