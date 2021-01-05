WIPA salutes 'avid cricket lover' Gordon 'Butch' Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sandals Founder and Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

“Stewart, described as an avid cricket lover, founded Sandals in 1941 and went on to form or acquire stakes in several other businesses,” WIPA said.

“Sandals sponsored West Indies cricket on several occasions and has been the primary sponsor for the senior teams in the recent past.”

“Our heartfelt condolences to the Stewarts, Sandals and ATL families. May God's grace be with you at this time,” said WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds.