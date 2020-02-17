WI fast bowler Thomas involved in car crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Oshane Thomas was last evening involved in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2000.

OBSERVER ONLINE was not able to ascertain if the 22-year-old fast bowler was injured after the Audi motor car he was driving overturned during the crash.

Thomas was said to have been conscious and responsive while being transported to hospital.

More details to follow.

Sanjay Myers