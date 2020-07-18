WMC reports 67 per cent drop in property tax collection
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) is reporting that the parish recorded a roughly 67 per cent reduction in property tax collection for the period April 2019 to June, when compared to the previous 15-month period.
According to the WMC, for the period April 2018 to June 2019, the corporation raked in roughly $474.8 million in property taxes. However, from April 2019 to June, the amounted collected fell to about $157.7 million.
The coronavirus pandemic has been blamed as the main reason for the sharp decline.
“Because of COVID[-19] many persons chose to save their income for food as they were uncertain of where their finances were coming from,” said WMC chairman Bertel Moore.
Moore noted that the decline is having an adverse effect on the operations of the corporation, noting that drain cleaning is being negatively impacted.
To this end, Moore said he has submitted a request to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development for funding from the Equalization Fund to assist in drain cleaning.
Rosalee Wood
