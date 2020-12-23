WPM Waste Management apologises for fire at Retirement disposal facility
ST JAMES, Jamaica— WPM Waste Management Limited is apologising for a small fire at its Retirement disposal site in St James last night, which caused a smoke nuisance for residents nearby.
WPM said the blaze was detected about 11:00 pm at a section of the facility that is referred to as the active cell/tipping phase.
Landfill staff was notified and heavy-duty equipment was used to cover the area, which is approximately 100 feet long and 35 feet wide, with soil, WPM said. The fire was extinguished at 1:30 am.
Regional Operations Manager of WPM, Garnet Edmondson, said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but investigations are ongoing.
“At midday, there was still some smoke emanating from the area and our team, along with members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, worked tirelessly to suppress it,” he said.
