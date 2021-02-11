WPM to launch pilot plastic bottle recycling project in St James tomorrow

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited will launch its pilot plastic bottle recycling project tomorrow, February 12, in the St James residential community of Meadows of Irwin.

Under the theme, “My Waste, My Responsibility”, the initiative is aimed at encouraging residents' active participation in recycling plastics, says WPM's regional operations manager, Garnet Edmondson.

Speaking at the St James Municipal Corporation's monthly general meeting on Thursday, February 11, Edmundson noted that drums and garbage bags will be distributed to residents tomorrow between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.

“We want to strengthen our plastic bottle separation. We will be taking out plastic bottles from the community and also issue drums to store plastic bottles for the regular collection,” Edmundson explained.

