Wake-up call for transport sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition spokesman on transport Mikael Phillips says the Government should use the COVID-19 crisis as a lesson on safety and health in the public transport system going forward.

“We have been saying, even from before this pandemic, that there ought to be a transport master plan. Many routes are saturated and some are under-serviced, and I think this gives us an opportunity to look at the sector over all, at the types of vehicles that you permit to run as route taxis and hackney carriages. Look at even the JUTC [Jamaica Urban Transit Company] and the routes that are most viable,” he told the Jamaica Observer in an interview on Monday.

Phillips noted that with evidence of some level of community spread of COVID-19 in the island, overcrowding of public passenger vehicles is one of the clear and present dangers to public safety. He said, too, that the practice has not just been a safety issue, but a health hazard as well.

“I'm talking about even overcrowding at the bus parks, especially in rural Jamaica. Manage these bus parks, not only for revenue, but the comfort of the travelling public and the vehicles that are utilising these bus parks. The situation we are in now ought to give the Government and the Transport Authority an opportunity to look at the overall sector,” he insisted.

Phillips said that, in the meantime, as the Government continues to implement crisis management measures, route taxis and hackney carriages must abide by the rule to carry one less passenger.

“Also, I think it should be mandated that they protect themselves in some way by wearing a mask — you see some wearing and others not — and to sanitise the hands of those who are coming into their vehicles,” he suggested.

The Manchester North Western Member of Parliament said the Transport Authority's inspectors need to be adequately protected as well.

“There are complaints from even inspectors who have been sent out there on the front line and who have not been given adequate equipment. They're complaining of not having hand sanitisers much less face masks to ensure that the operators are abiding by the rules,” Phillips told the Observer.

He noted that there has been up to a 60 per cent downturn in the revenue of operators and owners of public passenger vehicles.

“Even though they have extended the period for the renewal of the licences of these operators, they were still charging a late fee…on top of the high price of fuel compared to what is happening worldwide. The cost to the operators have not changed and there are some who are taking the issue of their own health seriously and have taken themselves off the road, [but] the bank loans have to be paid for the cars, and those who are driving for others still have an amount to carry in on a daily basis,” he outlined.

The Opposition spokesman noted, too, that operators who are not owners of vehicles are unable to benefit from the COVID-19 grants which have been extended by the Government.

“Remember, you have to be registered with the Transport Authority and many of those vehicles on the road are not owner-driven, so what happen to that man who is just a driver? He's not eligible for the grant itself…so there are many variables out there [for individuals who need assistance in the sector]… In this period, there is nothing that can beat dialogue,” said Phillips.