Walsh takes up first assignment with Coolidge training camp

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Head coach, Courtney Walsh, will oversee his first assignment since taking charge of West Indies Women four months ago, when the Caribbean side gather here for a three-week camp starting this weekend.

A 24-member group, headed by captain Stafanie Taylor, will undergo training at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, and will also be tested four times in keeping with the protocols instituted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All players were tested twice before their arrival here.

Walsh, who took over the side last October, said he was looking forward to the sessions, also the first for the side since their Twenty20 International four of England last September.

“It's very gratifying that the camp can take place during this challenging COVID-19 period, as the players are excited about getting down to work,” the legendary former West Indies fast bowler said.

“We have a good mixture of youth and experience coming into the camp and I'm especially looking forward to working with some of the younger talent we have coming through.”

The training group comprises the core of the existing international side with Taylor joined by the experienced likes of Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Shemaine Campbelle and Shakera Selman.

However, selectors have included the uncapped duo of Vincentian Japhina Joseph and Trinidadian Steffi Soogrim, with Quiana Joseph returning to the mix four years after playing her only two One-Day Internationals.

Players will benefit from a coaching staff which includes former West Indies players Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore, ex-Barbados off-spinner Ryan Austin, former Leeward Islands player Steve Liburd and Level Three coach, Samantha Lynch.

High Performance manager, Graeme West, will have oversight for the camp.

Walsh said he believed the blend in the coaching staff augured well for player development.

“We have Samantha Lynch joining us and she did her Level Three coaching certification training at the same time as me, so I know her very well,” said Walsh.

“This camp will be a good experience for her, and I expect her to quickly become an asset to the team.

“Also, we have Steve Liburd who went to England with the team last September, to help with the fielding, and Ryan Austin to focus on our spinners.

“I think we have a good blend of players and coaches and I'm looking forward to a great camp.”

The camp kicks off preparation for the World Cup qualifiers slated for July in Sri Lanka.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Steffi Soogrim.