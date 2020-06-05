Waltham Park residents block roadway to protest fatal shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents of the Waltham Park community have blocked the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Hagley Park Road in Kingston over a police fatal shooting in the area.

When OBSERVER ONLINE made checks this morning, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed that there had been a shooting incident.

CCU said investigations led lawmen to the area and upon arrival, they came under fire. One man was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

It is also reported that several police vehicles were damaged during the shooting.

However, residents of the community are conflicting the police report and are saying it was a cold-blooded killing.

Videos have since surfaced on social media, showing the irate residents blocking the roadway with stones, pieces of concrete and other debris.

More information later.