Ward of the State faces court Tuesday on larceny charges

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy, who is a ward of the state from Hanover, has been charged with housebreaking and larceny following a 2019 incident in Spanish Hill in the parish.

Reports from the Lucea police are that on Friday, August 16, 2019 about 8:50 am, the caretaker of a house discovered that it had been broken into and several items were stolen and damaged; the items stolen along with those damaged, were valued $2 million.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

The teen was visited at the facility and after a question-and-answer session, in the presence of his supervisor at the home, he was charged.

He is to appear before the Hanover Parish Court on Tuesday.