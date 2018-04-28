Wards of the State encouraged to make use of rehabilitation programmes
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — State Minister in the Ministry of National Secretary, Rudyard Spencer, has encouraged wards of the State at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre, in St Catherine, to make full use of the rehabilitation programmes.
Spencer, who toured the institution yesterday, urged the boys to leave the bad attitudes behind, and grasp all the skills that are offered at the facility.
“Muster the courage to leave them behind, and come in expecting very good tailoring, very good barbering and agriculture,” the minister said.
Spencer further encouraged the youth not to be bothered by labels that will be put on them, but to use the offerings of education and training to make themselves counted when they return to their communities.
“If you leave here with skills, if you leave here more accomplished in your examinations, they can only say 'God be praised', because you are a better person than the (one) who came in,” the state minister said.
Meanwhile, speaking with JIS News, Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter, said the Organisation of American States (OAS) is helping “tremendously” with juvenile institutions in Jamaica, and at the Rio Cobre facility, they are doing expansion work to the classrooms and Home Economics Centre.
“The intent is to have educational activities in a better environment, with good facilities, so that the children can be better accommodated at rehabilitation,” she said, underscoring that they are “maximizing” all the available space at the facility for rehabilitation, with a focus on farming.
Hunter pointed out that there is a need for more people and organisations to get involved in the reform of the juveniles, adding that when offenders are reformed, this improves national security.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy