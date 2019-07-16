VIDEO: Warehouse fire along Lyndhurst Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fire fighters are currently tackling a blaze at a warehouse along Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew. The wind has been blanketing the area with a thick, black smoke. Meanwhile, motorists and pedestrians are being redirected from the vicinity of the fire. More information later.

