Warning issued about shark sightings in the Caribbean
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy (MMABE) on Thursday informed the public that there have been sightings of sharks in neighbouring Caribbean islands.
In a statement, the ministry said that while there have been no reports of sharks in Barbadian waters, all sea bathers, watercraft operators, fishermen and all others using the sea are asked to exercise great caution when doing so.
In addition, sea bathers are advised not to swim alone or in deep waters where possible.
“All persons operating boats and other vessels in the sea are advised to ensure they are functional; their batteries are fully charged; radios are working; and they have additional safety equipment on board.”
The ministry has asked persons who believe they have seen or encountered a shark to notify officials immediately.
“Please provide as much detail as possible, including locations and times. The ministry wishes to emphasise that this is a serious matter and therefore only serious concerns should be reported. The public's attention to this matter is greatly appreciated,” the ministry said.
