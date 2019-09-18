Warriors defeat Tallawahs by 81 runs in CPL clash

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- After registering their first win on Sunday, Jamaica Tallawahs fell back in the ruck, as they slumped to a 81-run defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors in their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter at Sabina Park on Wednesday.



Chasing a target of 219, Tallawahs innings never really took off as they were stifled by the Warriors' spin attack and lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually ending their innings at 137all out in 17.3 overs.



Scores: Amazon Warriors 218-6 (20 overs); Tallawahs 137 all out (17.3 overs)



Only Andre Russell with a 19-ball 40 and Glenn Phillips with 40 off 32, offered any resistance in what was a miserable batting display to follow up a sub-par bowling performance. Russell had three fours and three sixes in his knock, while Phillips struck two fours and two sixes.



Chadwick Walton (15) and Jade Dernbach (12) were the other two batsmen to get into double figures.



Keemo Paul who was earlier taken to task by Russell, bounced back well to lead Warriors bowling with 3-34, while spinners Imran Tahir (2-21) and Qais Ahmad (2-32) gave support.



The win, which is a fifth in a row for the Warriors, has all but confirmed their spot in the business end of the tournament, while the Tallawahs are in danger of being eliminated as they remain rooted at the foot of the standing on two points with one win from six games.



Earlier, Tallawahs, opting to field bowl first, squandered a fairly tidy start which resulted in Amazon Warriors posting their highest ever CPL score of 218. It was the third time this season that Tallawahs were conceding in excess of 200 runs in a game and came out on the losing end.



Warriors captain Shoaib Malik led from the front raising his 11th CPL half-century with an unbeaten 63 off 37 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Jamaican Brandon King made a 37-ball 59 at the top of the innings, including four boundaries and six sixes, while the aggressive Shimron Hetmyer hammered six boundaries and two sixes in his 25-ball 44.



Andre Russell returning from injury led the Tallawahs bowling with 2-35 and had two catches put down off his spell, while Englishman Jade Dernbach had 2-50.



Tallawahs will contest their fifth and final home game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday.



Sherdon Cowan



