Washington Blvd pipeline repaired, roadway temporarily reinstated —NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has completed emergency repairs to a pipeline, which was reportedly damaged by a heavily laden truck along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew yesterday.

The breakage in the pipeline caused an embankment to fail, impacting the condition of the surface of the road, which collapsed near the intersection with Patrick Drive.

In its update on the completion of the repairs a short while ago, NWC said water has been restored to areas supplied by the pipeline and it has also carried out a temporary reinstatement of the roadway to allow for the re-opening of the westbound lanes.

Areas restored: Tom Cringle Drive, Duhaney Park, Washington Gardens, Washington Boulevard, Sections of Patrick City and Pembroke Hall, Sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off, Seaward Drive, Penwood, Olympic Gardens, Sections of Waterhouse, and sections of Waltham