Washington DC J'cans to mark 58th Independence anniversary with virtual service
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans in the Washington DC metropolitan area — District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia — will celebrate the 58th anniversary of Independence of their native Jamaica with a live streamed thanksgiving service this year, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am.
The church service is being organised by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC.
This will be the first time the special event — which traditionally brings together Jamaicans from the area and beyond — is going virtual. The change is in keeping with restrictions on in-person gatherings stemming from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P Marks, says this year's theme, “Resilient and Strong: Let's celebrate Jamaica 58”, is therefore quite opportune.
“Birthed out of centuries of struggle, our nation has long been accustomed to adversity. The ongoing challenges are therefore no match for the strength and strong resolve of the Jamaican people. I am confident that we will not only survive this ordeal, but we will also thrive, despite the enormous obstacles we confront,” she said.
The service will feature pre-recorded messages from Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Ambassador Marks will give the welcome address.
The featured sermon will be delivered by Chaplain of the United States Senate, Rear Admiral Barry (Ret), with Dr Bertram Melbourne, biblical language professor of Howard University School of Divinity serving as moderator.
Musical selections will be rendered by Performing Artistes Under the Lord, Chevelle Franklyn, and a group of professional drummers.
