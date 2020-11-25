Water disruption for Dunbeholden, Phoenix Park tomorrow

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising its customers in Dunbeholden and Phoenix Park that their water supply will be disrupted between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm tomorrow to facilitate pipeline works along the Dunbeholden Main Road in St Catherine.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use during the disruption period and to expect gradual restoration of water supply upon the completion of the works.

The NWC says every effort will be made to restore service on or before the time specified.