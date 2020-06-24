Water lock-off Thursday for residents served by Constant Spring Treatment Plant
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that premises served by the Constant Spring Treatment Plant will be without water between the hours of 6:00pm Thursday June 25, 2020 and 6:00am on Friday, June 26, 2020.
It said the plant will be shut down to facilitate remedial work at the facility as part of the agency's "on-going monitoring of the water supply system in a bid to provide regular service throughout the on-going and worsening dry spell being experienced across the country".
"There has been a lack of rainfall over the past few months, which has caused a significant reduction on inflows to the plant," the NWC said.
"The company is further noting that the inflows for June 2020 so far, remain significantly less than the average volumes for previous years. If this trend continues, the NWC is expecting that the storage levels will be continually depleted, hence the need for further restrictions is very possible at this time."
Affected areas will include: Cassia Park, Hagley Park, Maxfied Avenue and roads leading off, Eastwood Park Gardens, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, Section of Waltham Park Road, Richmond Park, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading Off, Sections of Downtown Kingston including Trench Town, Jones Town, Denham and Rose Town.
Customers normally supplied during this period are urged to store water ahead of the shutdown to minimise the inconvenience.
