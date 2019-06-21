Water lock-off in Constant Spring, rural St Andrew tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that water supply to the Constant Spring area as well as some rural communities will be disrupted resulting from scheduled power outages by the Jamaica Public Service.
According to NWC, residents in these areas will experience low to no water conditions tomorrow, Saturday, June 22 between the hours of 6:30 am and 6:00 pm.
Customers served by the affected facilities are being urged to store water for use during the period of the disruption.
Affected NWC facilities:
Constant Spring Treatment Plant: Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Havendale, Half Way Tree, Lady Musgrave, Liguanea, Manor Park, Shortwood, Graham Heights, Aylsham, Allerdyce, Acadia, White Hall Gardens, Belgrade, Kingswood, Riva Ridge, Eastwood Park, Gardens, Hughenden & Stillwell Road
King Weston: Section of Bucky Plain, Belmont, Grant Hill, Florence Hill, Lawrence Tavern, Mount Ogle, Matthew Road, Toms River, Cokely & Johnny Ridge.
Sue River: Free Town, Bernard, Sue River, Mizpah, St. Faiths, Cassava River, Glengoffe, Goffe Road, Jambos Pond and Big Road
Lucky Hill: Lucky Hill, Elgin Town, Halifax, Rose Street, Retirement, Arcadia Housing Scheme, parts of Saltrum, Barclay Town and Jeffrey Town
Cavaliers: Cavaliers, Saint Christopher, Cork Hill, Burnt Shop Road, Lacy, Pinto & Golden Hill
