Water lock-off in Port Antonio, environs today

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in sections of Port Antonio and environs in Portland, that their water supply is scheduled to be disrupted today Saturday, August 3, from 6:00 pm to 1:00 pm Sunday, August 4.

This disruption in service is to facilitate the undertaking of maintenance work on the Grants Level Facility network, the NWC said.

Areas to be impacted are: sections of Port Antonio to include East Palm Avenue and all roads leading off, Anchovy, Dolphin Bay and sections of Boundbrook.

The NWC is urging customers in the areas to be affected to store water for use during the period of disruption.