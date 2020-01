Water lock-off in Smokey Vale, other sections of St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica —The National Water Commission (NWC) says that mechanical problems have forced the shutdown of operations at theHeavenmeadefacility inSt Andrew. This has resulted in a disruption in regular water supply to communities served by the facility.

The agency says it is working to restore normal operations by late evening today, Friday, January 24.

Affectedareas include:Kinswood, Ursa Major, Belgrade Heights, West Meade, Sherboure Heights, Hydra Drive Relift, and Smokey Vale.