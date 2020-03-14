Water lock-off in sections of Corporate Area Sunday night

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says that operations at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant in St Andrew will be shut down tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, from 8:00pm to 8:00am Monday, March 16 to facilitate the interconnection of pipelines along off roads on to the new transmission main situated along Constant Spring Road.

As a result, a number of communities served by the water supply facility are likely to experience low water or no water conditions for the period, the NWC said.

The NWC said it will restart operations at the plant as soon as these works are completed.

Areas to be affected: Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Constant Spring Gardens, Constant Spring Road and all roads leading off, Barbican, Barbican Road, Millsborough, Cookhamdene, Tavistock, Rovan Heights, Riva Ridge, Farringdon Heights, Sections of Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road, Manor Park and Shortwood Road, Manning's Hill Road, Crane Ave, Whitehall Gardens, Beverly Dale, Manning's Hill Road, Whitehall Avenue, Sections of Red Hills Road and Calabar Mews, Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensborough and Roehampton.

Other areas include: Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue including Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, La Ventura, Dunrobin Courts and Acres II, Camperdown Terrace, sections of Hagley Park Road, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading off.

The company is also reporting that over the past few months it has been working to carry out all the interconnection activities for the full activation of the new pipeline, which once completed customers will benefit from improved water supply.

The NWC added that public is also to note that the works involve the draining of the pipeline which will result in water flowing on to the roadway.