Water lock-off in sections of east Kingston tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be carrying out pipeline repair work in sections of Kingston that will necessitate the shutdown of the Glenmore Road Booster system on Thursday, February 6, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

As a result of these works, areas served by the plant are likely to experience low water pressure or no water conditions, the NWC said.

Affected areas include North Street, Central Kingston, Rollington Town, Windward Road and all roads leading off, sections of Rockfort, and Harbour View.

NWC customers in these areas are being urged to store water for use during the period outlined for disruption of supply.