Water lock-off in sections of east Kingston tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be carrying out pipeline repair work in sections of Kingston that will necessitate the shutdown of the Glenmore Road Booster system on Thursday, February 6, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
As a result of these works, areas served by the plant are likely to experience low water pressure or no water conditions, the NWC said.
Affected areas include North Street, Central Kingston, Rollington Town, Windward Road and all roads leading off, sections of Rockfort, and Harbour View.
NWC customers in these areas are being urged to store water for use during the period outlined for disruption of supply.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy