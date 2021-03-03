Water lock-off planned for some St Catherine communities

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the Wakefield Treatment Plant in St Catherine will be taken out of operation to facilitate electro-mechanical repair works on the pumping unit, leaving several communities without water until next Monday.

The works are scheduled to be carried out tomorrow.

Areas to be impacted are Wakefield Main Road, Buxton Town, Savannah, Burton District and sections of Linstead.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use; however, water will be trucked to the affected areas upon request, the NWC said.