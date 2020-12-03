Water lock-offs for some Kingston areas this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that its operations team will be carrying out scheduled leak repair activities on a section of the company's transmission pipeline located along Spanish Town Road, St Andrew this weekend.

The repair activities will commence on Saturday from 2:00 am, to 6:00 am on Sunday. This will result in water supply disruption to several communities served.

Areas to be affected are Cooreville Gardens, sections of Washington Gardens, Spanish Town Road and all roads leading off, Marcus Garvey Drive and sections of downtown Kingston, New Haven, Riverton, Marcus Garvey Drive, Delacree Park, Tivoli and Majesty Gardens.

The NWC is encouraging customers in the areas to be impacted to store water for use during the disruption period and to also be reminded to expect initial low pressures after the restart of operations, due to the gradual recharging of the network.