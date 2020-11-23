Water problems for Manchester, Hanover residents
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that due to a Jamaica Public Service Company single phase power issue at the Shettlewood Pumping Station in Hanover, customers served by the facility are currently experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply.
Affected areas include Chester Castle, Ramble, Knockalva, Copse, Pearces Village, Shettlewood, Friendship, Lethe, Burnt Ground, Mount Peto and Haughton Grove.
JPSCo has been contacted and full operations will resume once the matter is resolved, NWC said.
And in Manchester, the NWC is working to restore full operations at its Moravia Treatment Plant. Due to an electrical issue, the plant is currently operating at 50 per cent of its capacity and as such customers are experiencing low pressure to no water conditions.
Affected areas include Christiana, Coleyville, Chudleigh, Malton, Mollison, Devon, Farm, Richmond and environs.
The company is assuring customers that every effort is being made to restore regular water supply in the shortest time possible.
