Water problems for some residents of Spanish Town
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says the Spanish Town Treatment Plant has been shut down due to issues relating to the quality of water from the river source that normally supplies the plant.
“Based on the routine sampling of the water intake area, the company has detected an increase in the pH level and immediately implemented precautionary measures to prevent any flows from entering the treatment facility,” the NWC said.
As a result, it said several communities served by the system will experience disruptions in their regular water supply until the quality of the river flows has improved sufficiently to facilitate a restart of water distribution activities.
Areas affected include Spanish Town, Westmore, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gardens, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, White Water Meadows, Hartlands, McCook's Pen, Leiba Gardens, Sydenham Gardens, Wedgewood Gardens, Willowdene Housing Scheme and Hopedale Housing Scheme.
The NWC says it will continue to monitor the situation.
