Water shop construction in Portland to begin this month
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Funds will be released on Monday (January 13) for the construction of the first of two water shops in the parish of Portland, to meet the needs of residents in drought-affected communities.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement on Thursday (January 9), in the parish.
McKenzie said that the first water shop would be built at Commodore.
“We are expecting that the construction will commence before the end of January, which will take about three months, so we are expecting that by the end of April, the first water shop will be up and running in East Portland,” the Minister said.
Last November, following the drought that affected various sections across the island, which included East Portland, McKenzie announced that two water shops would be constructed, one in Commodore to serve more than 1,000 residents and the other at another location yet to be announced, as the authorities are still awaiting the requisite permission.
At the time of the announcement, it was stated that the first two facilities would cost the Government approximately $19.5 million.
