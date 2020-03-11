Water shortage results in suspended operations at Mico
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Mico University College is suspending operations today due to a shortage of water on the campus.
“There is a shortage of water on the main campus due to lock-offs by the National Water Commission and challenges faced by private suppliers in filling our orders,” Acting Vice President - Administration Rudolph A Sewell said in a message to staff.
“We would normally operate for a while under the circumstances, but given the extra precautions to be taken in light of COVID-19, the administration has decided that operations are to be suspended for the day with immediate effect. This suspension extends to the evening classes.”
Resumption of operations should continue tomorrow, Sewell said.
