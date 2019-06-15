Water supply disrupted in areas served by Constant Spring plant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers served by the Constant Spring Treatment Plant that operations have been suspended at the facility in order to enable emergency repair work along the company's pipeline network.

NWC said this will result in low water or no water conditions until regular operations are restored at the water supply facility.

Areas affected include: Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road Manor Park, Shortwood, Eastwood Park Gardens, Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Mannings Hill Road, Constant Spring Road and Gardens, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Spanish Town Road and Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensboro and Roehampton

The company said that the repairs will be completed by 6:00 am tomorrow but it will be making efforts to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time.