Water supply disruption in Corporate Area until tomorrow — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be isolating a section of the Mona distribution network from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm tomorrow Sunday, December 29 in order to carry out emergency pipeline repairs.

During the period customers in the isolated areas will experience disrupted service and are being urged to store water for use.

Areas to be affected are; Cross Roads Mountain View, Old Hope Road, Waterloo Road, New Kingston, Vineyard Town, Cavaliers, sections of downtown Kingston, Windward Road, Rockfort, North Street, Devon Square, and Waterloo Road.