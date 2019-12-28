Water supply disruption in Corporate Area until tomorrow — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be isolating a section of the Mona distribution network from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm tomorrow Sunday, December 29 in order to carry out emergency pipeline repairs.
During the period customers in the isolated areas will experience disrupted service and are being urged to store water for use.
Areas to be affected are; Cross Roads Mountain View, Old Hope Road, Waterloo Road, New Kingston, Vineyard Town, Cavaliers, sections of downtown Kingston, Windward Road, Rockfort, North Street, Devon Square, and Waterloo Road.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy