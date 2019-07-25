Water supply disruption in Mona Heights, environs — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in several St Andrew communities that urgent work being done in the Papine area has resulted in water supply disruptions.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 6:00 pm today, the NWC said.

The following areas will experience no water or low water conditions for the duration of this work: Golding Circle, Golding Avenue, Elletson Flats, Kintyre, Gordon Town, Tavern, Mona Heights.