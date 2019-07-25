Water supply disruption in Mona Heights, environs — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in several St Andrew communities that urgent work being done in the Papine area has resulted in water supply disruptions.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 6:00 pm today, the NWC said.
The following areas will experience no water or low water conditions for the duration of this work: Golding Circle, Golding Avenue, Elletson Flats, Kintyre, Gordon Town, Tavern, Mona Heights.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy