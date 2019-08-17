Water supply disruption in Portland, St Mary — NWC

PORTLAND, Jamaica -- The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in Portland and St Mary that they will experience a disruption in their regular water supply as a result of issues at three pumping stations.

The NWC said that they have shut down the Fairy Hill and Rose Garden systems in Portland as well as the White River facility in St Mary.

The company is indicating that the technicians are currently working to restore operations at the Portland facilities by this evening, August 17, while a further update will be provided on the mechanical issue that is affecting the White River plant.

Areas impacted in Portland: Fairy Hill, Dragon Bay, Sherwood Forrest, Boston, Fair Hill H/S, Friendship, Castle, Long Bay, and Rural Hill.

Areas impacted in St Mary: Endeavour, Cascade, Spring Valley, St Mary Country Club, parts of Balmoral, Charles Town, Three Hills, Rock Cottage, Grass Land, Rose Street, Industry Pen, and Charles Town.