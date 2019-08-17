Water supply disruption in Portland, St Mary — NWC
PORTLAND, Jamaica -- The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in Portland and St Mary that they will experience a disruption in their regular water supply as a result of issues at three pumping stations.
The NWC said that they have shut down the Fairy Hill and Rose Garden systems in Portland as well as the White River facility in St Mary.
The company is indicating that the technicians are currently working to restore operations at the Portland facilities by this evening, August 17, while a further update will be provided on the mechanical issue that is affecting the White River plant.
Areas impacted in Portland: Fairy Hill, Dragon Bay, Sherwood Forrest, Boston, Fair Hill H/S, Friendship, Castle, Long Bay, and Rural Hill.
Areas impacted in St Mary: Endeavour, Cascade, Spring Valley, St Mary Country Club, parts of Balmoral, Charles Town, Three Hills, Rock Cottage, Grass Land, Rose Street, Industry Pen, and Charles Town.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy