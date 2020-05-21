Water supply disruption in areas off Spanish Town Road, Marcus Garvey Drive this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says the water supply in areas off Spanish Town Road and Marcus Garvey Drive will be disrupted this weekend as contractors begin the interconnection works of the newly laid mains situated along the Mandela Highway.

The NWC said the works, which begin on Friday, May 22, will involve the interconnection of the new pipelines at three locations to provide improved supply to sections of the Kingston and St Andrew metropolitan area situated along Spanish Town Road and Marcus Garvey Drive.

The commission said a shutdown of the pipeline, from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24, is necessary due to the extensive work required.

Customers in the following areas are urged to store water for use while the works are being undertaken. Where necessary, the NWC said, water will be trucked to affected communities.

WORK PERIOD

Shutdown time: Midnight on Thursday, May 21

Restoration Time: 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 24

Areas to be affected include: Cooreville Gardens, New Haven, Sections of Washington Gardens, Spanish Town Road and all roads leading off, Marcus Garvey Drive and sections of downtown Kingston