Water supply from Mona Treatment Plant affected Wednesday
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that water supply to areas supplied by the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew will be impacted on Wednesday, January 29 to facilitate works along the pipeline network.
NWC said that start time for the pipeline work is 8:00 pm on Wednesday, with a scheduled completion time of 6:00 am on Thursday, January 30.
Affected areas include sections of Mona Heights, Old Hope Road, Hope Road and roads leading off, Hope Flats, Lady Musgrave Road, sections of New Kingston, sections of Half Way Tree, Hagley Park Road, Maxfield Avenue, Molynes Road, sections of Harbour View, Mountain View Avenue, Cross Roads, South Camp Road, downtown Kingston, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.
NWC is urging customers in the affected areas to store water for use during the period of disruption, adding that every effort will be made to restore regular supply ahead of the stipulated timeline.
