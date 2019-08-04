Water supply to sections of St Andrew disrupted — NWC

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a mechanical problem at the Red Hills booster station in St Andrew has caused a water supply disruption to the community of Cypress Hall and its environs.

Affected areas are: Highgate, Cypress Hall, Woodlands, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Valley, Belvedere and Blue Mountain.

Currently, an assessment of the damage is being carried out to ascertain the likely restoration time, the NWC said, adding that the public will be provided with further updates on the progress of the repairs.

The NWC is, however, estimating the restoration of water supply by late this evening (Sunday, August 4).