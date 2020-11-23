Water to be trucked to St Catherine residents experiencing issues
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that the Cocoa Ridge Pumping Station in St Catherine is out of operation as a result of an internal electrical problem impacting operations at the facility.
Following the completion of an assessment, the company said it will provide a further update regarding the resumption of operation. In the interim, water will be trucked to the affected areas upon request.
Areas impacted include Bodose Hill, Bellas Gate, Cocoa Ridge, Joe Ground, Sand Hole, Content, Rhule Town, Sandy Ground, Bellefield, Marlie Hill, Bamboo Ridge, Bartons, Wood Hall, Brown's Hall, Gravel Hill, Blue Hole and Macca Tree.
