Waterford Division Caretaker refutes claims of involvement in shooting of Sicka Rhymes
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for the Waterford Division in Portmore, St Catherine, Krisho Holmes, is today refuting claims that members of his family are connected to the shooting of recording artiste, Sicka Rhymes.
Holmes is said to be related to three Waterford residents who were gunned down in their home earlier this week. Rumours have been circulating that the killing was in retaliation for the shooting of Sicka Rhymes.
Holmes statement follows a media report which implied that a 17-year-old relative of Holmes was involved in the shooting.
“These allegations are false, misleading and dangerous in their entire context,” Holmes said in a statement.
According to Holmes, following the airing of the report there has been increased threats to the lives of his family members. Holmes alleged that one day after the media report, there was an attempt made on the 17-year-old's life.
“My family in Waterford remains innocent of the assault on Sicka Rhymes, who has been our neighbour for many years. We wish for him a speedy recovery and hope that he too will be able to come forward to dispel this fake news,” Holmes said.
Meanwhile Holmes urged media outlets to be mindful of the sources used to validate stories.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy