Waterford Division Caretaker refutes claims of involvement in shooting of Sicka Rhymes

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for the Waterford Division in Portmore, St Catherine, Krisho Holmes, is today refuting claims that members of his family are connected to the shooting of recording artiste, Sicka Rhymes.

Holmes is said to be related to three Waterford residents who were gunned down in their home earlier this week. Rumours have been circulating that the killing was in retaliation for the shooting of Sicka Rhymes.

Holmes statement follows a media report which implied that a 17-year-old relative of Holmes was involved in the shooting.

“These allegations are false, misleading and dangerous in their entire context,” Holmes said in a statement.

According to Holmes, following the airing of the report there has been increased threats to the lives of his family members. Holmes alleged that one day after the media report, there was an attempt made on the 17-year-old's life.

“My family in Waterford remains innocent of the assault on Sicka Rhymes, who has been our neighbour for many years. We wish for him a speedy recovery and hope that he too will be able to come forward to dispel this fake news,” Holmes said.

Meanwhile Holmes urged media outlets to be mindful of the sources used to validate stories.