Waterford caretaker condemns recent murders in Portmore community
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for the Waterford Division in Portmore, Krisho Holmes, is condemning Saturday night's killing of three young men and the injuring of two others in the community.
“It has been brought to my attention that three members of our community have been murdered and two wounded. A group of youngsters were on the corner known as Flatbush when they were fired upon,” Holmes stated.
The JLP caretaker described the incident is disheartening and personally painful to him as the shootings have now started to seem like a trend which has the potential to ultimately degrade and devalue his community of Waterford.
He said that since being selected as the JLP's standard bearer in the division he has started a number of initiatives geared at violence prevention.
“To murder our youth who are the future of Waterford and Jamaica will only serve to destabilise us. Let it be clear that I condemn these shootings in my community. Shooting does not resolve anything, it however breeds and intensifies a widespread of violence and reprisals,” declared Holmes.
“Since becoming the JLP caretaker I have started the Waterford Employment Programme, Cornerstone Youth Club, Waterford Talent Fraternity and the Waterford Media Group, all of which were created to keep our youth out of trouble,” he added.
Holmes is calling on the police, the councillor and Member of Parliament to get on board with his programmes to curb violence in the community.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy