Waterford caretaker condemns recent murders in Portmore community

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for the Waterford Division in Portmore, Krisho Holmes, is condemning Saturday night's killing of three young men and the injuring of two others in the community.

“It has been brought to my attention that three members of our community have been murdered and two wounded. A group of youngsters were on the corner known as Flatbush when they were fired upon,” Holmes stated.

The JLP caretaker described the incident is disheartening and personally painful to him as the shootings have now started to seem like a trend which has the potential to ultimately degrade and devalue his community of Waterford.

He said that since being selected as the JLP's standard bearer in the division he has started a number of initiatives geared at violence prevention.

“To murder our youth who are the future of Waterford and Jamaica will only serve to destabilise us. Let it be clear that I condemn these shootings in my community. Shooting does not resolve anything, it however breeds and intensifies a widespread of violence and reprisals,” declared Holmes.

“Since becoming the JLP caretaker I have started the Waterford Employment Programme, Cornerstone Youth Club, Waterford Talent Fraternity and the Waterford Media Group, all of which were created to keep our youth out of trouble,” he added.

Holmes is calling on the police, the councillor and Member of Parliament to get on board with his programmes to curb violence in the community.